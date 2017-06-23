Levi's Adventure Trail a labor of love

Construction is proceeding in earnest of a new, exciting playground at Cape Girardeau County Park South in Cape Girardeau.

Levi's Adventure Trail is being built with a private-public partnership, and will honor Levi Collom, who died unexpectedly in March 2012. Levi's Adventure Trail should be open in September or October, and should add a wonderful complement to Melainas Magical Playland, an all-inclusive playground in the north park on the other side of Highway 61.

The play area will include a small zip line as well as a water feature, a three-story climbing structure with a clubhouse, a concrete tepee and canoe.

Levi loved the outdoors, particularly Current River, and the outdoor exhibit will mimic the things that he loved.

This project is a labor of love, and many people have come together to donate, help raise funds, help with paperwork and design the project.

We are excited to see this project come to fruition. Not only will it be a great addition to our public parks system, but it is a way for a grieving family to pay tribute to a little boy who left this Earth much too early.

Here's to a smooth construction and completion of Levi's Adventure Trail.