- Man accused of setting fire to Delta bar; posted photos of it burning on Facebook (9/17/17)5
- Owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville to open new culinary concept in Cape (9/15/17)3
- McClure man accused of leaving children in hot truck while gambling in casino (9/19/17)1
- New boutique store advocates for special-needs people (9/19/17)
- Retailer may come to Jackson; rezoning needed first (9/17/17)2
- Planet Fitness to anchor Town Plaza shopping center (9/18/17)2
- Mo. conservation agents help fight fires in western U.S. (9/15/17)
- Jury finds Harris guilty of murder, 3 other counts (9/15/17)4
- Former major-league slugger Darryl Strawberry to speak at La Croix (9/20/17)
- Young entrepreneurs add fresh ideas, unique offerings for area market (9/18/17)
Jackson's park trail put on hold after grant denied
Jackson City Parks trail-system project will not receive a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources this year.
City engineer Erica Bogenpohl applied for a grant in February under the agencys recreational-trails program. She expected an announcement in July.
A June 8 letter to Bogenpohl from the Department of Natural Resources stated the Jackson trail connectivity project was not selected for a grant.
Of 38 applications received, 16 projects were selected for grant assistance totaling more than $2.2 million, according to the letter.
A Feb. 3 memo from Bogenpohl to the mayor and board of aldermen said about 3,400 feet of asphalt-paved trails would be installed along North Union Avenue, Park Street and Optimist Hill Drive, as would two raised crosswalks and a paved trailhead at a new Jackson City Park restroom.
Jackson public works director Rodney Bollinger said via email Tuesday he does not have a revised timeline on the project, but Im sure this will be a topic we will want to revisit soon to see where it falls in our list of priorities, especially since we would have to pay 100 percent of the cost ourselves if we decide to proceed.
Bollinger said it is likely the city will re-apply for the grant next year.
Pertinent address:
Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.