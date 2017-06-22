Jackson's park trail put on hold after grant denied

Jackson City Parks trail-system project will not receive a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources this year.

City engineer Erica Bogenpohl applied for a grant in February under the agencys recreational-trails program. She expected an announcement in July.

A June 8 letter to Bogenpohl from the Department of Natural Resources stated the Jackson trail connectivity project was not selected for a grant.

Of 38 applications received, 16 projects were selected for grant assistance totaling more than $2.2 million, according to the letter.

A Feb. 3 memo from Bogenpohl to the mayor and board of aldermen said about 3,400 feet of asphalt-paved trails would be installed along North Union Avenue, Park Street and Optimist Hill Drive, as would two raised crosswalks and a paved trailhead at a new Jackson City Park restroom.

Jackson public works director Rodney Bollinger said via email Tuesday he does not have a revised timeline on the project, but Im sure this will be a topic we will want to revisit soon to see where it falls in our list of priorities, especially since we would have to pay 100 percent of the cost ourselves if we decide to proceed.

Bollinger said it is likely the city will re-apply for the grant next year.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.