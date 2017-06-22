New Ranken facility in Perryville hosting an open house today

Ranken Technical College in Perryville, Missouri, will hold an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. today at 1205 Corporation Lane for prospective students and community members.

Dan Kania, dean of academic affairs for Ranken, said the Perryville campus opened last fall under special partnership exclusively with TG Missouri, but the schools public offering will start Aug. 28 with the fall semester.

Enrollment, were trying to get going for it, which is the purpose of this open house, Kania said.

The open house, which is at the colleges newest location, will be a chance for prospective students to meet instructors and learn more about programs Ranken will offer.

Programs will include industrial engineering, information technology and commercial drivers license training.

Kania said Ranken has joined with companies in Perryville, including TG Missouri, Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. and Robinson Construction, and with government officials to develop degree programs that will benefit the region.

Rankens real mission is to identify industry needs and then find or build programs to meet those needs, Kania said, adding the school is looking to get people a career, not just a certificate or degree.

The open house will offer an admissions representative and a financial-aid adviser, as well as Ranken instructors and information about Rankens job-placement assistance.

Kania said Ranken is a not-for-profit and accredited degree-granting institution.

We operate with a work ethic, Kania said.

Ranken is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission agency, which gives accreditation to all major colleges and institutions, Kania said.

People attending the open house can speed the process by bringing a few key documents, Kania said, but they arent absolutely necessary.

A resume, high-school transcript, diploma or HiSET certification would be helpful to bring, Kania said, as well as tax-return information for the current tax year to get started with financial-aid information.

Kania said Ranken has a lot to offer Perryville and its residents.

We have a variety of program offerings here in Perryville, Kania said, and we already have some people from the community attending in St. Louis. This offers a more convenient way for them to fulfill their needs to get skills and for our partner companies to help train workers theyll need.

Most programs are partnered with a company, he said, and those will have four weeks of classroom time followed by four weeks of a paid internship, alternating for a two-year period.

Youre actually starting these programs with a job, Kania said.

Pertinent address:

1205 Corporation Lane, Perryville, Mo.