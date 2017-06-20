*Menu
St. Louis Cardinals partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to host Kids Clinic

Tuesday, June 20, 2017
The St. Louis Cardinals partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to host a Kids Clinic for children ages 7-12. Today's camp was held in Cape Girardeau at Shawnee Parks Complex with more than 150 kids participating in baseball drills from former Cardinal players such as Scott Terry, Curt Ford, Danny Cox, Tom Lawless, Neil Fiala, John Costello. For more information on the Kid's Clinic, visit: http://stlouis.cardinals.mlb.com/stl/fan_forum/kids-clinics/

