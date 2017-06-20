Notre Dame High School receives statewide recognition for students commitments to being Safe and Sober

SPRINGFIELD, MO.  This spring 90 percent of students at Notre Dame High School took a pledge to be Safe and Sober. Safe and Sober, a nonprofit organization, rewarded Notre Dame High School and its students this month for their outstanding participation in the program by giving the school a check for $500.

In the 2016-2017 school year, 462 middle and high schools with more than 160,000 students statewide registered for the free Safe and Sober program. This program is made available thanks to a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation and private donations. Each school received a school kit full of educational materials including pledge cards for each student, discussion guides and an engaging video designed to illustrate the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and drunk driving.

The Safe and Sober Program has been a wonderful addition to the many programs we use to educate our students on the consequences of impaired driving, said Angela Shafer, teacher at Notre Dame High School. The timing of the program is perfect to help keep that message in the forefront especially during prom and graduation seasons. This is a time of great joy that can lead to great sorrow if poor decisions are made. The Safe and Sober Program helps keep the message fresh and helps to save lives.

The Safe and Sober program is implemented in a unique way at each school. Notre Dame presented its Safe and Sober program on April 24, 2017.

Safe and Sober is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Missouri high school students, middle school students and their parents on the dangers of underage drinking, drunk driving and drug use. For more information visit missourisafeandsober.com.