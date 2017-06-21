- Cape couple wins $2.9 million Lotto jackpot (6/13/17)
Welker brought stability to Cape superintendent office
When Dr. James Welker retires at the end of next month it will be the first time in nearly 10 years the Cape Girardeau School District has had a new superintendent.
That in itself is quite an accomplishment.
Though there was a certain amount of controversy on Welker's watch, from the school's new dress code policy to the elimination of a school period at the high school, he provided a sense of stability that the district desperately needed.
Before Welker stepped into the role there was a revolving door in the superintendent's seat.
Under Welker's watch, there has been quite a bit of improvement, perhaps the most important of which is the school's graduation rate, which increased dramatically a few years ago, and recently it's climbed up to about 87 percent.
But there were other improvements, too, such as the district's building $40 million bond initiative that was passed by voters. Because of that, several buildings were expanded, renovated or built new. The district also introduced new technology to students with the 1:1 program.
Welker's career spanned 39 years in education. He worked in several local districts, including Jackson for a number of years.
Over that time, he's had a positive influence over thousands of students.
"I will miss being superintendent, but you just get to a point where it's time, and after 39 years in education, it is a little scary in that I don't know for certain what I'm going to be doing, but I do hope to spend more time with my grandkids," Welker said in a recent interview with Marybeth Niederkorn.
Welker has had a fulfilling career. We hope he enjoys his retirement, and wish the best for the incoming administration under Neil Glass as well.