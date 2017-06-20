Prayer 6-20-17

Most read stories
- Woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Cape County (6/12/17)
- Cape couple wins $2.9 million Lotto jackpot (6/13/17)
- Jackson woman accused of trying to hit another with her truck (6/15/17)
- Driver leads officers on chase through Cape (6/13/17)3
- Former Cape cop faces stealing-by-deceit charge (6/18/17)3
- Deputy hurt while arresting two men suspected of being high on heroin (6/13/17)
- Swans, city of Cape Girardeau settle condemnation case (6/13/17)4
- Cape man accused of stabbing another during camping trip (6/13/17)1
- Racial disparity of traffic stops inches upward in Cape (6/15/17)4
- Playground that pays tribute to outdoors-loving child to be open by fall (6/14/17)