- Woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Cape County (6/12/17)
- Cape couple wins $2.9 million Lotto jackpot (6/13/17)
- Local man accused of molesting a child (6/11/17)
- Jackson woman accused of trying to hit another with her truck (6/15/17)
- Driver leads officers on chase through Cape (6/13/17)3
- Deputy hurt while arresting two men suspected of being high on heroin (6/13/17)
- Swans, city of Cape Girardeau settle condemnation case (6/13/17)4
- Cape man accused of stabbing another during camping trip (6/13/17)1
- Cape woman accused of stabbing woman during dispute (6/11/17)
- Playground that pays tribute to outdoors-loving child to be open by fall (6/14/17)
4x4 - 6/18/17
Jared Routhieaux
San Bernardino, California
Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?
I swim a bunch, barbecue, work. Just hang out with friends and enjoy the weather.
What's something you would do once and then never again?
Skydive.
What movie character is most like you?
Kevin James' character in "Grown Ups."
What would you like to be famous for?
I'd like to be famous for tattooing and have my art seen across the world.
Jordan McDowell
St. Louis
Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?
Just by spending time with my family and traveling.
What's something you would do once and then never again?
Run a marathon.
What movie character is most like you?
Cinderella, because she works hard and she's glamorous.
What would you like to be famous for?
Helping people.
Allison Caines
Atlanta
Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?
By traveling and doing lots of swimming.
What's something you would do once and then never again?
Go skydiving.
What movie character is most like you?
Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."
What would you like to be famous for?
Hosting a talk show.
Austin Moore
Cape Girardeau
Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?
Doing outside activities like swimming or camping.
What's something you would do once and then never again?
Skydiving.
What movie character is most like you?
Nightwing from DC Comics.
What would you like to be famous for?
I'd like to be a famous musician or music producer.
