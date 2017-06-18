4x4 - 6/18/17

San Bernardino, California

Jared Routhieaux

Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?

I swim a bunch, barbecue, work. Just hang out with friends and enjoy the weather.

What's something you would do once and then never again?

Skydive.

What movie character is most like you?

Kevin James' character in "Grown Ups."

What would you like to be famous for?

I'd like to be famous for tattooing and have my art seen across the world.

St. Louis

Jordan McDowell

Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?

Just by spending time with my family and traveling.

What's something you would do once and then never again?

Run a marathon.

What movie character is most like you?

Cinderella, because she works hard and she's glamorous.

What would you like to be famous for?

Helping people.

Atlanta, Georgia

Allison Caines

Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?

By traveling and doing lots of swimming.

What's something you would do once and then never again?

Go skydiving.

What movie character is most like you?

Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."

What would you like to be famous for?

Hosting a talk show.

Cape Girardeau

Austin Moore

Summer officially begins Wednesday. How do you enjoy the season?

Doing outside activities like swimming or camping.

What's something you would do once and then never again?

Skydiving.

What movie character is most like you?

Nightwing from DC Comics.

What would you like to be famous for?

I'd like to be a famous musician or music producer.