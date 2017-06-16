Summer Arts Festival offers variety of fun activities

Cape Girardeau is gearing up for a very artsy weekend.

The annual Summer Arts Festival is officially Saturday, though there were three comedy shows leading up to the festival earlier this week. The festival is expected to draw thousands of people with a strong lineup of shows, art, booths and food.

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, director of the Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, said this is the fourth festival, and it's grown every year.

"We had over 3,000 attendees last year, and we're anticipating about 3,500 this year," Weller-Stilson said.

We could go on and on about why the event is worth attending. There are too many events and shows to list in this space, but for specifics of events and to read more about the festival, please see the list in our SeLive section in today's newspaper. From magicians to musicians, from artists to food trucks, from interactive chalk art to a petting zoo, from bounce houses to aerial silk demonstrations, there is something for everyone.

This is a family-friendly event, it's free, and it's sure to be a fun time.

If you're looking for something to do, head downtown to the River Campus and check things out Saturday.