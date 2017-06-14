*Menu
Root Beer Saloon in Alto Pass, IL to appear on Travel Channel Sunday

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
User-submitted story by Cynthia Lucas
Inside the Root Beer Saloon Largest Private Waterfowl collection in the country.

The Root Beer Saloon in alto Pass, IL will be featured on the Travel Channel Sunday June 18th at 11:00 a.m. The name of the episode is "Ultimate Road Trip: Gold Mine to Moonshine".

The Root Beer Saloon has great food featuring smoked salmon, crab cakes, gumbo, gourmet sandwiches, desserts, draft root beer, largest private waterfowl collection in the country, guitars along with many other things that will catch your eye.

The Root Beer Saloon is on Main Street in Alto Pass, IL. The hours are Monday thru Friday 11:30 - 3:00. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 til 6:00. Phone 618-893-1634

Inside the Root Beer Saloon
