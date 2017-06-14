Root Beer Saloon in Alto Pass, IL to appear on Travel Channel Sunday

The Root Beer Saloon in alto Pass, IL will be featured on the Travel Channel Sunday June 18th at 11:00 a.m. The name of the episode is "Ultimate Road Trip: Gold Mine to Moonshine".

The Root Beer Saloon has great food featuring smoked salmon, crab cakes, gumbo, gourmet sandwiches, desserts, draft root beer, largest private waterfowl collection in the country, guitars along with many other things that will catch your eye.

The Root Beer Saloon is on Main Street in Alto Pass, IL. The hours are Monday thru Friday 11:30 - 3:00. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 til 6:00. Phone 618-893-1634