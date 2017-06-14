Sexual harassment in the workplace

What do Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and Bill O'Reilly have in common, other than the obvious moniker? That's right. They have all been charged with some form of sexual indiscretion. We know for sure with Bill Clinton. We are pretty sure with Bill Cosby. And although we are unsure with Bill O'Reilly, we know he paid large sums of money to quieten allegations.

Before I retired, my workplace routinely provided training on what constitutes sexual harassment and how to avoid it. My point is, as a mid-level manager working for the state, I had training on the subject; therefore, I feel sure people in high places have had similar training, or at least, have been made aware of potential problems.

I remember in one training class we were told that many CEO's and others in high places routinely avoid any situation where they are alone with a member of the opposite sex. That's how serious the matter is. They will not enter a room, an elevator, a vehicle, etc, with someone of the opposite sex unless accompanied by a third party. They want to avoid the "he said, she said" scenario.

Therefore, I must conclude that the three Bills mentioned above either were grossly ignorant of the laws and potential problems associated with sexual improprieties, or their lust overrode everything else.

The lesson here is to avoid any situation that could be construed as sexually inappropriate, especially if your name is Bill.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau