Paula Whitley of Benton McDonalds Graduates Through Our Archways to Opprotunity Program
Since 2015, McDonald's Archways to Opportunity program has assisted employees with their high school and college tuition and for some, the opportunity to learn English through the "English Under the Arches" program. Now, two years later, the program has successfully hit a milestone of 100 diplomas earners through its Career Online High School (COHS) and the program's enrollment continues to increase.
McDonald's of Benton Missouri's first graduate, Paula Whitley received her high school diploma in May 2017 through the COHS. Whitley was committed to the program and spent countless hours a day completing the required coursework to receive her diploma.
"We're so proud of Paula and her commitment to complete her high school education through our Archways to Opportunity," said Shannon Davis, McDonald's owner/operator.
Family, friends and the Benton community celebrated her accomplishment on June 1, at the Benton McDonalds. State Senator Wayne Wallingford was in attendance and helped award diploma.