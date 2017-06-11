SEMO Alum and Former Mrs. Missouri is Awarded the President of the United States Gold Medal Volunteer Service Award

Dr. Cynthia Ann Fleck, Southeast Missouri State University Alumni, leading author, Worldwide speaker, business owner, clinician, expert witness, activist, philanthropist, endowed scholarship creator, founder of the "Show Me Your Sole" Diabetic Foot Care Awareness and Amputation Prevention Campaign and Mrs. Missouri 2016 was just awarded the prestigious "United States of America President's Volunteer Gold Medal Award" bestowed upon her from President Donald J. Trump for providing over 500 volunteer service hours in less than an 12 month period. This is an honor only a select few in this county attain. When asked about her recent accomplishment Dr. Fleck exclaimed, "I am thrilled to share this with the Southeast Missourian and all my friends in Cape Girardeau as well as your readers in the area. My hope is that others will be inspired to begin more volunteer efforts in our community! It only take a few hours a week to make a big difference in your community and beyond!"

Dr. Fleck serves as an ambassador for the American Diabetes Association, sits on the Board of Directors of the Save a Leg Save a Life Foundation as well as The American College of Clinical Wound Specialists where she is the Treasurer. She has written over 400 scholarly, peer-reviewed articles, chapters and edited one book in addition to presenting over 600 seminars and programs throughout the world. She is the President and CEO of Cynthia Fleck & Associates, LLC and is frequently called upon to be an expert witness in the realm of skin care, dermatology and wound management, her areas of expertise. Dr. Fleck can be reached at cynthiafleck@sbcglobal.net