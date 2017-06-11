*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

First founding Fathers

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Sunday, June 11, 2017
User-submitted story by Lance L Bridwell

my dad was a wood carver and his wood carving was feature in the southeast Missourian newspaper , Gerald Bridwell. well I am his son and here one I did call the First Founding Fathers Chief Joseph, Sitting Bull, Geronimo and crazy horse.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: