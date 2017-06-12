Bethany Baptist VBS ministers to children with special needs

A church in Cape Girardeau is doing something special. Bethany Baptist is holding a vacation Bible school. What's so special about that? Many churches do it; VBS, as it's universally called, is a regular summer event. Yes, but churches do not usually have one specifically for children with special needs. Bethany Baptist does now, and it begins on June 19.

Our Marybeth Niederkorn reported that Pastor Shawn Wasson said the idea unfolded when a parent asked if her son with special needs could attend VBS. That was the spark that ignited the effort.

Everyone who has raised or taught children with special needs -- autism for example -- understand that these youngsters need things a certain way. Sometimes, something as seemingly simple as lighting affects their moods. Bethany Baptist has considered even this. In this case, "lights will be lowered and music muted to help avoid sensory overload," said Ben Bextermueller, associate pastor of students and missions.

The children, ranging from 3 years old to sixth grade, will receive the same VBS as others, but it will be geared to them and how they can thrive as they learn about God.

"This is an awesome opportunity for parents and kids to hear about God's love in an environment maybe more conducive to them," Bextermueller said. "We're excited for it and to see where God's hand takes us."

We're excited also! All children deserve a place to learn and thrive. This is the first time Bethany has done anything like this, and no doubt, it will be a challenge as the church finds its way, but what a worthwhile challenge to take on.

If there is a similar ministry in the area, Bextermueller doesn't know of it, so the church is laying the foundation.

"We thought this was an opportunity," he said, adding that it is "a way to minister to those families and children, show them the love of Christ."

But what about parents who are not quite comfortable about leaving their children in this new situation? A hospitality room will be available for parents who want to be close but not necessarily in the room as their children participate.

If you have a special needs child, consider registering him/her for this four-day program. Pre-registration is encouraged so helpers can be prepared for the number of attendees. Registration forms are at the church office. Call (573) 335-8622 for more information.

Thank you to all the area churches that provide a VBS for children. We encourage parents to consider these events, even if you go to another church or don't regularly attend. Churches also have an opportunity to share when their VBS will be held by adding the events to the community calendar semoevents.com.