GT - 4x4 - 6-11-17
Milton Branham
Cape Girardeau
What inspires you most?
My grandkids. They inspire me just by keeping a smile on their faces.
What animal could the world do without?
Mosquitoes.
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you choose and why?
Bugs Bunny because the kids love him. He's funny and always makes us laugh.
Next Sunday is Father's Day. Who has been the most influential male figure in your life?
He's passed away now, but my old boss Norman Woods.
Caroline Stovall
Cape Girardeau
What inspires you most?
Books.
What animal could the world do without?
Mosquitoes.
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you choose and why?
Popeye. He's strong and likes spinach.
Next Sunday is Father's Day. Who has been the most influential male figure in your life?
My father.
Nathaniel Stovall
Cape Girardeau
What inspires you most?
Mother Teresa.
What animal could the world do without?
Lizards.
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you choose and why?
Bugs Bunny, just because he's funnier than me.
Next Sunday is Father's Day. Who has been the most influential male figure in your life?
My grandfather. He doesn't let anything get to him.
Morgan Crooks
Wentzville, Missouri
What inspires you most?
Just knowing that I have family there for me.
What animal could the world do without?
Cats.
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you choose and why?
Tinker Bell because she can fly.
Next Sunday is Father's Day. Who has been the most influential male figure in your life?
My dad. He's always there for me through anything.
