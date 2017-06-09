Prayer 6-9-17

Most read stories
- Downtown bar's liquor license revoked after assault not reported to police (6/2/17)2
- Exterminator charged with stealing from Cape homes (6/2/17)
- Restaurant, year-round farmers market proposed in downtown Cape (6/6/17)
- Winning Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau (6/2/17)
- Cape man arrested on charges of rape, assault, property damage (6/7/17)
- Local church offers vacation Bible school for special-needs children (6/7/17)
- Business notebook: Vinyl records store coming to West Park Mall (6/5/17)
- Wisconsin man bikes through Cape as tribute to daughter, organ donation (6/2/17)
- Council may rename Courthouse Park after black Union soldier, wife who were slaves (6/5/17)24
- Prosecutor: Officer shooting justified; suspect came at cop with folded knife (6/4/17)4