Whitetail Properties Real Estate LLC Land Specialist Jeff Heil Receives Prestigious Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation

June 7, 2017- Pittsfield  The REALTORS® Land Institute proudly announced that Jeff Heil, Whitetail Properties Real Estate LLC Land Specialist of Ste. Genevieve, MO has officially joined the prestigious ranks of those holding the Accredited Land Consultant designation. The REALTORS® Land Institute provides the education, tools, services, advice and networking opportunities that are the foundation for all land professionals to become the best in the businessto become an industry leading Accredited Land Consultant.

Heil is now among the most dedicated land professionals from around the globe, joining an elite group of 470 land specialists who hold the designation. In addition to subscribing to the REALTORS® Code of Ethics, ALCs support the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their specialty. As an ALC, Heil has access to the best industry knowledge, network of fellow land professionals, and resources to help serve his clients best interests, meet their goals and help land owners and aspiring land owners realize their dreams.

Through RLIs Land University (LANDU), Heil has gained an esteemed education to make him knowledgeable in all aspects of taxation, investment, brokerage, subdividing, and planning regarding agricultural, transitional, recreational, timberland, and more. This depth of knowledge translates into the highest level of service to clients, ensuring they receive the best services in the business when buying or selling a property.

Jeff Heil specializes in selling hunting, ranch, farm and timber properties. Upon receiving the designation, he expressed his excitement for reaching a career goal. Acquiring the ALC designation has been a goal of mine for many years. Its an incredible feeling to know through all that hard work and dedication to my clients and business, I achieved that goal. I am honored to now belong to this group of top notch real estate professional in the land business.

The REALTORS® Land Institute confers the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) designation only to its members who meet the rigorous knowledge and experience requirements. The ALC designation is recognized throughout the industry as the pinnacle of achievement for land real estate professionals.

About Whitetail Properties Real Estate

Founded in 2007, Whitetail Properties Real Estate has exploded into North America's top place to buy and sell recreational hunting, ranch, farm and timber land. This fact was cemented in 2016 with more than $735 million in sales company wide and being named one of Americas Best Brokerages by The Land Report. Whitetail Properties has expanded operations into 23 states and counting, enlisting a staff of hard working, knowledgeable and passionate Land Specialists. The team currently averages a farm sold every day throughout the year. Whitetail Properties reaches more than 31 million households with Whitetail Properties TV, an awardwinning show on The Sportsman Channel that showcases the benefits of owning recreational real estate. To browse prime hunting, ranch, farm and timber land currently for sale or to contact a Whitetail Properties Land Specialist, visit www.WhitetailProperties.com.