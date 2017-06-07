*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Multiple cars shotup with BB Guns

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
User-submitted story by AA
Broken rear windshield, definite hole can be seen.

Last night 6/6/2017, multiple vehicles around the South Sprigg area have been shot by BB guns breaking car windows and damaging vehicles which involve police reports.

So far 3 reports have been made to police and the suspects are still around the South Sprigg area off of Hickory Street where one report was made.

Dents from metal BB shots.
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: