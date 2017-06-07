Area honors local military heroes

The Cape Girardeau region is a place where its people love the stars and stripes.

Another way of recognizing veterans was unveiled on Memorial Day, when a new painted "Freedom Rock" was introduced to the public.

Freedom Rock is a 32-ton limestone boulder in Veterans Plaza at Cape County Park that features a patriotic tableau honoring local military servicemen, according to a recent story by Ben Matthews. The boulder was donated by the Buzzi Unicem quarry and painted by Iowa artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, Matthews wrote. By Veterans Day, the entire project should also include granite walls, which will have engraved into them the names of servicemen and women, and benches that will honor each branch of the military.

The display at Cape Girardeau County is expanding on the northwest side of the city. On the east side, the city of Cape Girardeau recently announced that the late Gen. Seth McKee, a four-star general who hailed from Cape Girardeau, will be added to the Wall of Fame, which honors famous people who were born in Missouri or achieved fame while residing in the state. McGee's portrait will be added to the floodwall mural this summer, the mayor said.

McKee, a highly decorated military leader, was "one of the fathers" of the U.S. Air Force, according to a resolution of support for the project from American Legion Post 63.

The McKee portrait and the Freedom Rock, as well as the larger veterans project at the county park, are appropriate ways for our community to honor those who have served in our military.