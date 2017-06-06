*Menu
Jackson McDonalds Hosted a McShare Night with the R-2 Foundation

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow
Pictured: Ryan Cawthorn; Assistant Manager at Jackson McDonalds, Eddie Woods; General Manager for Jackson McDonalds, Meredith Pobst; Director of Communications/Foundation , Ronnie Maxwell; Foundation Board President, and Helen Spooler; Assistant Manager at Jackson McDonalds.

Jackson McDonalds recently hosted a McShare Night with the Jackson R-2 Foundation. This was the biggest McShare night to date. Proceeds will be used by the R-2 Foundation for Teachers Grants through out the district.

