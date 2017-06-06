Cultural Exchange Network Announces Local Scholarship Winners

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO  Cultural Exchange Network (CENET) is once again partnering with Concordia Language Villages (CLV) to provide summer camp scholarships for students in Southeast Missouri. Scholarship winners will spend 1-4 weeks in language immersion programs provided by CLV in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The scholarships to CLV are part of CENETs local program, Culture in the Communitya program that aims to provide authentic, international education to area schools and groups.

Per CLVs website, participants will explore a new world which is intentionally constructed to evoke the look, feel, sounds and tastes of communities where the target language is spoken. Village life is designed to spark curiosity, encourage discovery, and promote empathy. Because language education alone does not lead to the formation of world citizens, we teach language and culture in global contexts. The lifelong benefits are endless.

The following scholarship winners will attend the premier language programs at CLV:

Bailie DiStefano of Cape Girardeau, age 11, studying Korean

Anthony DiStefano of Cape Girardeau, age 9, studying Korean

Maggie Shelton of Jackson, age 18, studying Arabic

Jake Shelton of Jackson, age 13, studying Portuguese

Mia Willis of Jackson, age 11 studying French

Kyle Crites of Jackson, age 16 studying German

Kevin Crites of Jackson, age 16 studying Spanish

Since 1961, CLV has been preparing young people for responsible global citizenship through their world-language and cultural education programs. The villages have been featured in the New York Times and Washington Post, and received visits from prominent world leaders, including ambassadors, consuls, United Nations officials, and U.S. elected officials.

CENET is a non-profit organization located in the Marquette Tech District in Cape Girardeau. In addition to Culture in the Community, CENET serves as a U.S. State Department authorized J-1 visa sponsor. CENET also provides The Magellan Exchange, a study abroad program for faculty and staff from universities worldwide, including Southeast Missouri State University.

CENET strives to inspire a safer, more prosperous and compassionate world through international education and cultural exploration.

Helpful Links:

www.concordialanguagevillages.org

www.cenet.org