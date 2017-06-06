*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

McDonald's RMHC Donates to Alma Schrader Elementary

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow
Pictured: Shane Brumfield; Area Supervisor for McDonalds and Representing RMHC, Dr. Ruth Ann Orr; Principal for Alma Schrader Elementary, Tracy Curtis; PTO President for Alma Schrader Elementary, and Cheryl Farrow; Director of Operations for McDonalds and Representing RMHC.

Alma Schrader Elementary recently received a grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities in the amount of $3000 to help fund and create a working Outdoor Classroom.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: