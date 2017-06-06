Lions to celebrate centennial

On June 7, Lions Clubs International will be celebrating 100 years of service and the Missouri Lions would like to thank you, the reader, for your help over the years, including a very busy 2017. The idea of a man named Melvin Jones has grown into the world's largest service club organization with over 1.4 million members!

This year, in addition to what your local Lions Club does in your community, the Lions Clubs International Foundation has issued over $100,000 in grants throughout Missouri, including Disaster Relief Grants following the tornadoes in Perryville and Oak Grove plus a Matching Fund Grant enabling the construction of an ADA Accessible Therapy Swimming Pool at Camp Brim Shire near St. James.

At our State Convention, special guest Representative Rocky Miller read the Missouri House Resolution he authored honoring Lions Clubs International and the Missouri Lions as we celebrate this centennial. The resolution was unanimously approved in the Missouri House of Representatives. Missouri Lions are fortunate, serving alongside incredible volunteers following disaster while providing for the community, including scholarships, food pantry, eye exams in schools, eye surgeries, the right Leader Dog for those in need and helping those with limited eyesight gain as much independence possible entering adulthood.

Lions couldn't do it without you. Enjoy that pancake breakfast, fish fry, golf tournament, car raffle, rubber duck race or bag of peanuts. You're helping Lions serve millions across the globe and here at home in Missouri.

Bless you,

DAVID BALDWIN, Lion, marketing/communications Missouri Lions, Cape Girardeau