Comedian crossed a line

Dear Kathy Griffin,

I am a Democrat. I'm not a true-blue Democrat. I have crossed party lines a number of times. I just happened to register to vote when John Kennedy was president, and never changed.

I am writing to give you my "free speech" as provided for in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. I have not heard many apologies from my party to President Trump since your "photoshoot". I do hope that they privately cringed when they saw your picture online. I hope that everyone in America cringed. Believe me, you do have a right to free speech, however, when you imitate a terrorist by holding up a bloody head of the President of the United States, you have passed from comedy and have moved into obscenity. Don't tell me that the photo was a spur of the moment idea. Professional comedians are always well rehearsed before they present anything to anyone.

You, and everyone else should remember that with free speech comes responsibility. You and you alone are responsible for that photo. And now, you must accept whatever good or bad happens to you professionally based on what people think of your behavior, not the President of the United States.

JULIE COOK, Cape Girardeau