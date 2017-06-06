- Downtown bar's liquor license revoked after assault not reported to police (6/2/17)2
- Exterminator charged with stealing from Cape homes (6/2/17)
- Winning Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau (6/2/17)
- Man accused of shooting at buildings, vehicles (5/31/17)
- Duo lead Jackson police on high-speed chase before their arrests (5/31/17)2
- Emergency vet clinic in Scott City closes; lack of personnel cited (6/1/17)1
- Funding ax for Tailor Institute for autism services was 'oversight' (6/1/17)11
- Van Buren family returns from 'wish trip,' loses possessions in flood (5/31/17)
- Old Town Cape to offer tour of select downtown lofts (5/31/17)1
- Prosecutor: Officer shooting justified; suspect came at cop with folded knife (6/4/17)4
Comedian crossed a line
Dear Kathy Griffin,
I am a Democrat. I'm not a true-blue Democrat. I have crossed party lines a number of times. I just happened to register to vote when John Kennedy was president, and never changed.
I am writing to give you my "free speech" as provided for in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. I have not heard many apologies from my party to President Trump since your "photoshoot". I do hope that they privately cringed when they saw your picture online. I hope that everyone in America cringed. Believe me, you do have a right to free speech, however, when you imitate a terrorist by holding up a bloody head of the President of the United States, you have passed from comedy and have moved into obscenity. Don't tell me that the photo was a spur of the moment idea. Professional comedians are always well rehearsed before they present anything to anyone.
You, and everyone else should remember that with free speech comes responsibility. You and you alone are responsible for that photo. And now, you must accept whatever good or bad happens to you professionally based on what people think of your behavior, not the President of the United States.
JULIE COOK, Cape Girardeau
