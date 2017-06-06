Financial audit of Humane Society is prudent

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri may have to limit the number of animals it accepts in Cape Girardeau, board president Charlotte Craig said. While this is concerning, it demonstrates the prudence we expect from the city.

The Southeast Missourian's Mark Bliss reported on May 25 that the Humane Society requested "the city pay $82,500 in fiscal 2017, about $23,000 more than it currently is providing to the animal shelter." Prices have gone up, Craig explained. The Society raises money through donations and fundraising and relies on the city to provide 50 percent, its "fair share" for the Cape shelter, but the new request is for 60 percent.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer explained that the city's budget is a tight one, and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard is insisting on a detailed audit, not merely a "one-page budget," as the City Council weighs the request.

We love animals. Many of us have pets of our own and want them to be well taken care of and loved. We absolutely want the shelter to have the funds necessary for animals to have a safe, loving environment to live in as they transition to their forever-home. We appreciate that the shelter provides this, and we agree with Meyer's praise of the Humane Society as a "great organization [that] does a great job."

We do find the city's request for financial details appropriate and prudent, however, and the Society should provide it. This accountability is a necessary aspect of every organization, and it makes the public feel even better about the services provided and the good work they do.