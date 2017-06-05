Bollinger County native Loomis Brown shares account of his storied past
Cutline-File Credit:Photo by Dawn Bollinger
Loomis Brown, 91, begins his story of how a boy from Bollinger County ended up serving in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific and other arenas simply.
"I was born on a rocky farm in Bollinger County with nothin' to do," he says. "I was working for only 75 cents a day."
It seems that if Brown did not like the status quo he was not afraid of change. He was only 17 when he joined the Navy, and that meant that one parent had to sign for him. His mother signed the form. It was 1941 and there was a war going on. Brown's wife, Olene chimes in about his mother's thoughts on him leaving for war.
"I guess his mother figured he would be as safe there as anywhere else ... just running around here," she says.
At the time, the draft was in full force.
A photograph of the 333 men Loomis Brown was with in a unit during his time in the Navy.
"I was a draft dodger, you see," he says, joking, "since I joined up before they could draft me."
It was a decision that gave him a bit more control over where he ended up going.
Brown completed his 15-day basic training at Farragut, Idaho. It was there that he came down with the mumps and was sick for 21 days.
After basic training, he was stationed at Treasure Island, California, near Guadalcanal. His duty was on a ship that did yard patrol (YP). Their duties included taking care of the fuel, supplies, and the worst part, locating land mines. The area was full of them.
One of the islands nearby still practiced cannibalism. Brown says they were very careful of that place. The highlight of the experience was the time Bob Hope came to entertain the troops. Brown says Hope was really great with the guys, very funny. In order to see the performer better, Brown climbed up in a coconut tree.
Cutline-File Credit:Photo by Dawn Bollinger
After California, Brown was sent to New Zealand for 21 days of rest and recreation.
"Since I was a single man at that time, I spent more time on the recreation than on the rest," he says. "Most of the men did."
Brown did meet a lady named Gwen while he was there, and they dated a bit. He had to meet her whole family to see if they approved of him, he guessed. She had a sister who was disabled, and that sister was a history major. Brown was astonished that she knew more about American history than he did.
He and Gwen broke up and his next stint was working on a landing ship troop, or LST. It was there that he learned his most important skill, that of being a mechanic. But according to his wife, "He was born a mechanic." Brown didn't disagree, saying when he got his first wagon as a boy, the first thing he did was take off all four wheels.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
At that position, he made petty officer, repairing engines and working on the process of turning salt water into drinking water. He was there about one and a half years.
He also spent time in Frisco. When coming back, they were near the North Canal Street, and the Bollinger County boy had his first experience with Cajun food, which he loved.
In 1958, he married Olene and they moved to Farmington Street in Jackson. In 1969, they moved to the Lakeview Acres Subdivision. The couple has three children, Steve, Gordon and Cheryl. They have six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Evan, one of their grandchildren is following in his grandfather's footsteps by joining the Marines at 18 years of age.
After moving to Jackson, Brown continued to change jobs.
"I never stayed with anything too long," he says. But, he liked his jobs, all of them. He said the guys would kid him, saying he was the only man they knew who whistled when he was going to work and was still whistling at the end of the day.
Some of the jobs Brown had were working as a mechanic for the Oliver Company, working in the shoe factory in St. Louis and also Chicago. He has worked on pipelines and in a steel mill. His more arduous job was driving posts for the railroad.
But, on Jan. 1, 1959, he took the job that would comprise the bulk of his working life. He went to work for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He nearly didn't take the job because it involved a bit of paperwork, and that was not for him. At the urging of his wife, who promised him that she would help him with the paperwork, he took the job. Turns out the paperwork was only to keep a log of where he had been and what he had for lunch since he was reimbursed for all of his meals.
Throughout her life, Olene was a stay-at-home mom when her children were small. She says during that time if a woman's husband made a decent living, a family could afford to do that, but times have changed and people seem to want more than they did then. She is a trained beautician and worked many years in that field.
Only strangers know Loomis by that name, all of his friends know him only as Jock.
At 91, he has some sound advice for others in order to live a long and happy life: "To keep on moving and don't dwell on stuff."
More to explore
-
Commissioner, coroner hopefuls speak to Cape County GOP womenSeveral Cape Girardeau County office hopefuls made their pitches to the Cape County Republican Womens Club on Friday. Dwayne Kirchhoff told the club that had he known incumbent District 1 county commissioner Paul Koeper would stand for reelection,...
-
Cape County seeing a coronavirus 'spike'Cape Girardeau County is seeing increased community transmission of COVID-19, Jane Wernsman, director of the countys public health center, said Friday. Were seeing a spike, yes, Wernsman said. Nearly three of every four active cases in the...
-
The Dark Knight searches at Cape Comic ConBrady Perkins of Cape Girardeau, wearing a face mask along with a Batman mask, searches for Star Wars comic books, with Hannah Wales, right, also of Cape Girardeau, at the Wayne Kent Comics booth during the 14th annual Cape Comic Con on Sunday at...
-
Mobile food pantry slated in areaSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are: n 5 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 1102 N. Main St., Sikeston, Missouri. Partner: Tyson Foods Patrons are asked to attend only the...
-
Man lying in road fatally struck by vehicle Sunday morning in Madison CountyA 25-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on Route OO in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The incident occurred at 4:35 a.m. about 3 miles north of...
-
Cape County virus cases near 3705Data released by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Saturday indicates the county's number of COVID-19 cases is nearing 370. The county's total Saturday was 368, with 326 of those cases being confirmed and 42 being probable. Of that...
-
-
Possible coronavirus exposure at Cape council meeting announcedCape Girardeau municipal officials announced Friday evening those at a City Council meeting on July 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19. A social media post on the city's Facebook page indicates a city employee who attended the meeting tested...
-
Swan updates legislative actions3Missouri's budget, upcoming ballot issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic were among the topics discussed by 147th District State Rep. Kathy Swan Friday as part of her annual legislative update Friday during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber...
-
Jackson adds app for city informationCalling it a "must have" and "the newest way to connect with citizens," the City of Jackson is offering a free mobile app intended to give Jackson residents timely and useful information at their fingertips. The app has been in a "testing phase" for...
-
Two Cape churches suspend in-person worship due to COVIDCape Girardeau's Apostolic Promise Church has not held a worship service since July 1 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Phone calls to the church at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road, are being forwarded to the home of the congregation's associate pastor,...
-
Assault suspect transferred to Scott Co. facility2A Cape Girardeau man in custody for the alleged assault of a 12-year-old on July 3 has been transferred to Scott County Jail. He has not been "released," as the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website states. Cedric Moore Jr, 27, is still in...
-
Hospitalization data provides insight into pandemic's effect1Eighteen Cape county residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since early March, according to data by the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center. During March and April, Southeast Hospital had an average of two to four COVID-19 patients in the...
-
Two coronavirus deaths reported in Perry CountyPerry County, Missouri, health officials reported Friday two more COVID-19-related deaths and five new cases since their Wednesday update. tthe county currently has 178 cases, with 105 ptaient recoveries and three deaths attributed to the disease...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/13/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 22 and July 6 meetings Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Banterra Bank introduces coin-shortage programAcross the nation, retailers are experiencing a shortage in coin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said economic shutdowns caused a slowdown in cashflow at businesses, reducing the availability of coins,...
-
Perry County ER doctors test positive for coronavirus; several cases reported in region9An asymptomatic Perry County Memorial Hospital ER doctor tested positive while on duty, president Patrick Carron said in a news release Thursday. The physician was then placed in full protective equipment and continued to work, according to the...
-
Cape schools unveil tentative plan for fall classes4The Cape Girardeau School District released a preliminary plan for fall classes, set to begin face to face Aug. 24, as of Thursday morning. Superintendent Neil Glass said Thursday the process to arrive at this plan was pretty thorough. We relied...
-
Officers from Poplar Bluff shooting in 2018 recognized at federal courthouseNearly two years after taking gunfire during a harrowing Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant arrest in 2018, the seven officers who endured the encounter were recognized Thursday outside of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau....
-
B Magazine seeking 2020 Newsmakers nominationsRegional business publication B Magazine is accepting nominations of individuals who are making a difference in 2020. Do you know someone who should be recognized for going above and beyond in his or her community, industry or profession? If so,...
-
A 'dogged' pit bull still giving inspiration to Mac's Mission2The namesake for the Macs Mission shelter, a 9-year-old pit bull, is still alive despite the odds. (Mac) is a cancer survivor and has had five leg surgeries, said Macs Mission co-founder Rochelle Steffen, whose organization dealing with small...
-
Oak Ridge getting a jump on resuming school, perhaps earliest in Missouri1Oak Ridge schools are taking advantage of a Missouri State Board of Education (MSBE) exemption and will open the 362-student K-12 district Aug. 12, nearly two weeks earlier than state law normally permits. In a letter to district families and...
-
Chris Lane pulls out of rodeo; Jaycees seek replacementSIKESTON, Mo. For the second time in a month, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced a change in this years entertainment lineup for the Sikeston Rodeo. According to a release from the Jaycees, Chris Lane will not be...
-
MoDOT warns of heat damage to Missouri roadsTemperatures reaching 90 degrees and more across Missouri this month have caused the states Department of Transportation to warn of what it terms pavement blow-ups. Potholes and high heat can weaken pavement, creating bumpy road surfaces, MoDOT...
-
City of Cape to require masks in city facilities21The City of Cape Girardeau announced in a news release Thursday that masks will be required in all city facilities starting today. Visitors to places such as Parks and Recreation buildings, City Hall and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be...
-
Most read 7/9/20Jackson, Cape schools announce tentative fall plans9Plans are fluid, but officials with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts indicated the intent to have in-person, face-to-face instruction at school starting Aug. 24. Jackson superintendent John Link and district communications director...
-
Most read 7/9/20Alleged assailant surrenders to police after assault on 12-year-old dancer in downtown Cape13Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau surrendered himself into police custody Wednesday afternoon at the Scott County Sheriffs Office in Benton, Missouri, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Moore faces felony charges of...
-
Photo Gallery 7/9/20Officers recognized after enduring Poplar Bluff shooting in July 2018A ceremony was held in front of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to honor seven officers involved in the July 2018 arrest of James ODell Johnson in Poplar Bluff. U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B....
-
Most read 7/8/20Contact tracing helps to identify cases in the region; Cape County surpasses 300 total10When it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19, the answer may be in a better-informed public through business contact tracing. On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center released on social media a list of local businesses where...
-
Most read 7/7/20Cape City Council votes to remove, store Confederate monument85The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to accept most but not all of the June 23 recommendation from the citys Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) regarding the fate of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers...
-
Most read 7/7/20Charges filed, suspect remains at large after attacking 12-year-old dancer in Cape18Felony charges have been filed against 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau for allegedly punching a 12-year-old dancer in the head Friday night, according to information released Monday by the Cape Girardeau Police...
-
Most read 7/4/20UPDATE: 12-year-old attacked in downtown Cape; alleged assailant identified30Police are investigating an attack on a 12-year-old male Friday night in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said at approximately 11:40 p.m., the juvenile was dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a dark...