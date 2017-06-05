Local author Paul Hennrich creates novel series around protagonist Kent Baker

Laura Simon Order this photo

When Paul Hennrich was in the third grade, he toyed with the idea of being a writer. He wrote a story that his teacher read aloud to the class because she said it was so good. He enjoyed the accolades and it made him think he might want to be a writer when he grew up.

Writing took a backseat to completing his education, having a career and raising a family. After he retired from Union Pacific in 2000, just before he turned 50, he decided to dedicate his time to writing.

"I finally got the time," Hennrich says.

While he didn't officially begin a second career as a writer until after his retirement, Hennrich says that toward the end of his long career with the railroad, while he was traveling, he was plotting out books in his head.

"I had an idea about a character," he said.

He knew he wanted to write mystery/suspense novels, and the method he shared about developing a plot is unique.

"I come up with a reason that a person might want to kill someone and work backwards," he says. "There are only so many ways that can happen."

This led to his character, Kent Baker, and the mystery/suspense series he writes revolving around this character. The books are set in Florida, and Baker, the detective in the story, is rough around the edges. He's sort of a beach bum who lives on a houseboat. Baker helps people who've been swindled out of money.

"I really like the series because of the protagonist," Hennrich says. "He's a real complicated character."

But Hennrich says it's not the hero, but the villain that makes the books interesting.

"What really makes a book is the villain," he says. "Because without the villain to cause tension, you don't have suspense."

He self-published his first book, "Definitions," which he gave away for free online on Smashwords.com, an e-book distribution.

A St. Louis agent that he met at a writer's conference helped with the publication of his second and third books, "Scavenger" and "Entertainment." While he enjoyed working with an agent, he said he likes having more control over the manuscripts' contents and, for now, is going back to self-publishing.

"Of course, if a big publishing house from New York called and wanted to take me on, I'd probably go with them," he quips.

All three books are available on Amazon, and can be found through his website, www.paulhennrichauthor.weebly.com.

Hennrich, now 66, is about to release his fourth book in the series, "Kin Folk." He says he is currently working on the final touches of the book, and it should be available within the next few months.

Each book is between 250 and 300 pages in length.

Though Hennrich has started on his fifth book, "Dieyes," he has returned to a project he has been working on for years, a historical novel.

Called "The Reach," the book is a massive 750 pages, and follows four young people who grew up in the 1850s. The book's plot spans through the American West, and is historically accurate, though the characters all are fictional. Hennrich says the lives of the characters in the book reflect the turmoil in the country at the time.

Hennrich says he plans to release this book by the end of this year.

