Delicious Reading: 'Mostly Homemade Mom': Eggroll in a Bowl

Kelly, the cook behind the blog Mostly Homemade Mom, was an elementary school teacher when she started posting recipes and sharing her love of cooking online. In 2013, she decided to become a full time blogger so she could spend more time at home with her family ... and cooking! She provides her readers with real food that is made simpler by using a few shortcut products from the grocery store (for example, in the recipe below, she calls for a bag of coleslaw mix rather than adding the step of chopping the cabbage). She also posts a meal plan each week for those who are looking for some inspiration to get them out of a rut (or as I refer to it, my meals in heavy rotation.) Her recipe box contains seasonal specialties, meatless entrees, wraps and slow cooker meals in addition to the usual categories like desserts, breads, breakfasts, side dishes, beef, chicken and seafood. She provides great pictures and videos of the recipe process and finished products at www.mostlyhomemademom.com.

Im going to be real with you, dear readers. I never offer you a recipe I havent made and eaten. I often tell you how my family reacted to the recipe as well. Well, this is a recipe that I have made and eaten, but my family has not. I thought my family liked Chinese food. It turns out they only like the fried parts of Chinese food. So, the thought of an eggroll that wasnt encased in a crispy layer of fried wonton was not appealing to them. My son ate at a friends house. My oldest daughter ate with her Papaw. My husband and youngest daughter went on a date to Pizza Inn. And I enjoyed a big bowl of this delicious and healthy meal with a glass of wine while watching Say Yes to The Dress on TLC. It was still a pretty good Friday night in my book. Maybe you can get more of the people you love to eat this with you. Or maybe you can enjoy it alone for dinner and a couple of lunches over the week like I did. I have no regrets.

Eggroll in a Bowl

* 1 pound ground sausage (I used turkey sausage)

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

* 1 bag dry coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots)

* 5 cloves garlic, minced

* 1/2 cup soy sauce (low sodium preferred)

* 1 teaspoon ginger

* Sliced green onion

In a large, deep skillet, brown sausage. Meanwhile in a small bowl, combine garlic, soy sauce and ginger; set aside.

Once sausage is cooked through, add dry coleslaw mix to skillet and stir to combine.

Pour soy sauce mixture into the skillet and stir, continuing to cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes or until cabbage is wilted, but still a bit crunchy. Serve with sliced green onion (I also added some chopped peanuts).