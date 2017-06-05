Now Read This: 'Ordinary Grace' by William Krueger

As you might imagine, I love to talk about books. Sometimes readers who have seen this column will recommend books to me. Ordinary Grace by William Krueger came highly recommended to me by a friend whose book club meets here each month. She was fairly insistent and when I finally read it (all in one day!), I understood why. The world of this novel is one of redemptive grace and mercy, as well as unidentified corpses and unexplainable tragedy.

Ordinary Grace takes place over the summer of 1961 in a small town in Minnesota. The 13-year-old narrator lives with his father, who is the local Methodist town pastor; his mother; his younger brother, who suffers with a severe stutter; and his musically talented older sister. Five people die in this town over the summer, which shakes both the family and the community to their very core. Its all a complicated web of secrets, adultery and betrayal. Oh yes, and also one small miracle of ordinary grace. Its a story about the members of the family and how they each cope with the tragedies, such as Father Nathan, the Methodist pastor, who quietly ministers to his flock with ordinary grace. Grace, by the way, is my minister husbands favorite topic, so I have heard a lot about it and have come to love the word.

Krueger uses some beautiful phrases and imagery in his novel. The last words of the novel are: The dead are never far from us. Theyre in our hearts and on our minds, and in the end all that separates us from them is a single breath, one final puff of air.

This book is shelved in the mystery section probably because all of Kruegers other books have been mysteries and there is some mystery surrounding the deaths. But also, one of the reviewers said A respected mystery writer turns his attention to the biggest mystery of all: God.

When I looked the book up in NoveList to find similar reads, I wasnt familiar with any of them except To Kill a Mockingbird. Ordinary Grace did, however, remind me of Peace Like A River by Leif Enger, one of my favorite books that I reviewed a few years ago. Its about a father raising his three children in the 1960s, also in Minnesota, and is a celebration of family, faith and Americas pioneering spirit.

Happy readings!