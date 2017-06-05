Local equestrians take a trail ride for charity

BEN MATTHEWS Order this photo

PATTON, Mo. -- More than 40 equestrians brought their horses to Patton Junction on Sunday afternoon and embarked on a Saddle Up Trail Ride.

Each rider was asked to donate $10 to participate in the event. Proceeds were donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The riders broke into two groups: one which saddled up at 1 p.m. for a four-hour, 10-mile ride, and a second, which rode for almost two hours.

Event coordinator and Jackson Trail Riders member Janet Poston has managed the ride for the past 20 years, despite her inability to ride anymore because of health reasons.

"I still belong to the club. I joined the club back in the early '70s and still belong for the social part of it," Poston said.

BEN MATTHEWS Order this photo

Members of other riding groups around the area attended the event as well.

Vernon Mattingly of the Perry County Saddle Club and his son, Ryan Mattingly, brought their horses, Penny and Lucky.

Lucky earned his name after Vernon discovered it as a colt 10 years ago, which had been forced to live in a junkyard.

David Taylor mounted his walker/foxtrotter cross, Tater, along his 8-year-old daughter, Addison. Sunday's trail ride marked the pair's second ride together.

Jay Southard, riding a foxtrotter horse named Josie, attended the trail ride alongside his wife, Jari Southard, riding a paso fino horse named Jazz Stepper. The couple first met on a cross-country trail ride and continue to ride nearly every weekend.

After the trek, a meal was provided, and an auction was held for items such as gift certificates, jewelry and horse supplies.

Funds raised by the auction also were donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Poston said the charity has always held a special place in her heart.

"Every few years, St. Jude's has a volunteer appreciation weekend, and I went down there and visited the center. They took us on tours, and we got to visit one of the little girls that was in treatment," Poston said. "It's a marvelous place."

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: MO-51, Patton, MO 63662