Cape council set to raise water, sewer, trash fees

The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to raise water, sewer and trash fees when it meets today.

The fee increases are included in the proposed fiscal 2018 operating budget, city officials said.

City finance director John Richbourg said the average residential customer would see his or her monthly bill increase by $1.56. The average bill would total $78.87 per month in the new fiscal year which begins July 1.

The transfer station disposal fee would increase from $50 a ton to $60.25 a ton.

Richbourg said water, sewer and trash fees typically are raised slightly each year to cover operating costs and meet sewer and water bond requirements.

The 2018 budget includes 2 percent increases to the residential and commercial sewer and water rates as well as 5 percent increases in disconnect and reconnect fees.

The residential solid waste fee would increase from $19.75 a month to $20.15 a month.

During the past six years, including the proposed increases, the average, monthly residential utility bill has risen by $5.63, according to Richbourg.

"This is equivalent to an average annual increase of 1.24 percent to the average utility bill," Richbourg wrote in an agenda report to the council.

The increase in city utility fees has been less than the average annual increase in inflation during that period, he said.

City staff is recommending the council approve the fee increases.

At the meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed $75.4 million operating budget, which is down from the current fiscal year's $90.3 million budget.

According to the proposed budget, the decrease is due to fewer capital-improvement costs. The 2017 budget listed $26.58 million for capital improvements, while the 2018 budget proposes $10.39 million for such expenses.

Public-safety and public-works operations account for more than half of the total budget, with projected expenses of nearly $43 million, city budget figures show.

The proposed budget includes a 1.5 percent pay raise for the city's full-time and part-time employees.

The council is expected to approve the budget after the hearing.

