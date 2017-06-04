4x4 - 6-1-17

Cape Girardeau

Robert Deimund

If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?

Probably something inspirational set outdoors.

If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?

To the moon, or somewhere far away.

If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?

Heaven.

June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?

Ernest Stephens; he's always there to listen.

Brian Pratt

Cape Girardeau

If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?

It'd probably be an action movie with some crime and suspense. I'm not big on the romance movies.

If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?

I'd go into the bank just so I could swim in money like Scrooge McDuck.

If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?

Lushawn.

June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?

My two sons because I love them.

Jared Guzman

Cape Girardeau

If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?

Time travel.

If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?

I'd go to Florida and chill at the beach.

If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?

Paradise Cove.

June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?

My friend Cody, he's been there since day one.

Erica Bethune

Cape Girardeau

If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?

Something action/adventure.

If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?

I'd go to Washington D.C. and change up some laws.

If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?

Eributh.

June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?

Christine Long. I've known her for about 15 years, she knows everything about me.