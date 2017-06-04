- Downtown bar's liquor license revoked after assault not reported to police (6/2/17)2
- Exterminator charged with stealing from Cape homes (6/2/17)
- Two men face charges in Cape prostitution sting (5/28/17)
- Winning Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau (6/2/17)
- Man accused of shooting at buildings, vehicles (5/31/17)
- Duo lead Jackson police on high-speed chase before their arrests (5/31/17)2
- Emergency vet clinic in Scott City closes; lack of personnel cited (6/1/17)1
- Van Buren family returns from 'wish trip,' loses possessions in flood (5/31/17)
- Funding ax for Tailor Institute for autism services was 'oversight' (6/1/17)11
- Old Town Cape to offer tour of select downtown lofts (5/31/17)1
4x4 - 6-1-17
Robert Deimund
Cape Girardeau
If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?
Probably something inspirational set outdoors.
If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?
To the moon, or somewhere far away.
If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?
Heaven.
June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?
Ernest Stephens; he's always there to listen.
Brian Pratt
Cape Girardeau
If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?
It'd probably be an action movie with some crime and suspense. I'm not big on the romance movies.
If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?
I'd go into the bank just so I could swim in money like Scrooge McDuck.
If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?
Lushawn.
June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?
My two sons because I love them.
Jared Guzman
Cape Girardeau
If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?
Time travel.
If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?
I'd go to Florida and chill at the beach.
If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?
Paradise Cove.
June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?
My friend Cody, he's been there since day one.
Erica Bethune
Cape Girardeau
If you could create your own movie, what would it be about?
Something action/adventure.
If you were invisible for a day, where would you go and what would you do?
I'd go to Washington D.C. and change up some laws.
If you discovered a new planet, what would you name it?
Eributh.
June 8 is Best Friends Day. Who is your best friend and why?
Christine Long. I've known her for about 15 years, she knows everything about me.
