Cape Splash proven success for tourism, economy

This year's opening of the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center was a big hit for the Memorial Day weekend. Once again, the area attraction brought tons of fun to children and adults looking to get the summer season started off right. Just as exciting as the new additions to the water park is the economic benefit the park brings to our area.

"I think we are going to have a very good season," said Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

Reviews of the new pirate ship feature and Ship Wreck Island were positive.

Besides all the family memories and squeals of delight that the water park brings, it adds revenue to the area as well.

The park was built thanks to a park tax passed in 2008. Since then, city finance director John Richbourg said it has yielded net gains from an operational standpoint. When the park tax was being considered, many feared operations would have to be pulled from general revenue and would be a financial drain on the city. In fact, the city earned an excess of $223,000 over operational expenses during the fiscal year that concluded on June 30, 2016, he said.

The water park seems to have exceeded expectations. It provides a destination for families, brings tourism dollars into the city and takes in more than it costs to operate every year.

Cape Splash continues to make a splash in Cape Girardeau.