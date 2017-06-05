Prayer 6-5-17

Most read stories
- Downtown bar's liquor license revoked after assault not reported to police (6/2/17)2
- Exterminator charged with stealing from Cape homes (6/2/17)
- Winning Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau (6/2/17)
- Man accused of shooting at buildings, vehicles (5/31/17)
- Duo lead Jackson police on high-speed chase before their arrests (5/31/17)2
- Emergency vet clinic in Scott City closes; lack of personnel cited (6/1/17)1
- Funding ax for Tailor Institute for autism services was 'oversight' (6/1/17)11
- Van Buren family returns from 'wish trip,' loses possessions in flood (5/31/17)
- Old Town Cape to offer tour of select downtown lofts (5/31/17)1
- Prosecutor: Officer shooting justified; suspect came at cop with folded knife (6/4/17)4