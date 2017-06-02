Seeking nominations for Spirit of America Award

This summer will mark the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award, an honor that celebrates someone who goes above and beyond to help others, give back to the community and uphold the American spirit. We hope that you might know someone worthy of the honor and nominate that special person.

A $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the nominating organization, or if nominated by an individual, the charity of the nominating party's choice.

Some past recipients have served in the military, but not all of them. Others have volunteered countless hours in their communities. The award is to recognize those who demonstrate patriotism and service to their community and country.

The winner will be recognized in the July 3 Southeast Missourian and at the city of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July Celebration at the Arena Park grandstand.

Past winners are Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John "Doc" Yallaly (2003).

To nominate an individual, please go to www.semissourian.com/spirit.

Or you can mail you nomination to the Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. In 250 words or fewer, share with us your nominee's charitable and social memberships and why you believe the nominee best demonstrates the American spirit through patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic.

The deadline for nominations is June 13.

Clubs and organizations in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations.

This is one way we like to lift up people in our community. Please consider helping us do so.