Defending Wallingford

A recent letter chastised Senator Wayne Wallingford for not towing the conservative line, and "proposing two new taxes", one on cellphones for 911 service, and another on internet purchases. It is debatable whether these can really be considered new taxes since they replace tax revenue lost due to changing technology in the 21st century, and I'll wager most Missourians would applaud the Senator for preserving 911 and other vital services.

But my real objection to the letter is the suggestion that the Senator has somehow been impure by not adhering to a strict dogma or rigid political philosophy.

Our founding fathers for good reason did not saddle lawmakers with oaths of obedience to political movements or require religious tests, and similar old world encumbrances. Modern conservatism and liberalism as we know it didn't exist then and neither did political parties. Lawmakers were expected to provide for the safety and welfare of our citizens, as well as use their money wisely, not enforce rigid political philosophies like the despised European monarchs did.

Senator Wallingford's duty during the legislative session was to represent all citizens of his district, not just those of one political philosophy or economic status. Senator Wallingford demonstrated great compassion and professionalism as he waded through the toughest of issues during often very nasty debates. His accomplishments included minimizing cuts to services for the sick and disabled. The founding fathers would be proud of Senator Wallingford's performance this past session and so am I.

Will Richardson, Jackson