Slew of SEMO athletes keep pace in classroom

Southeast Missouri State announced recently that several of its teams finished with cumulative grade-point averages above 3.0

The women's tennis team recorded a 3.79 GPA, while the women's cross-country and women's soccer team posted cumulative scores of 3.75 and 3.70, respectively.

Southeast had 210 student athletes finish with a 3.0 GPA or higher, including 12 with a perfect 4.0 and another 107 with at least a 3.5.

Being a collegiate athlete takes a lot of dedication, both in time and physical training. Students wear themselves down just to be able to perform athletically. So for athletes to produce so well academically speaks well of these students.

Southeast athletics took it on the chin recently when it was announced the basketball team failed to meet academic progress rates and will not be able to participate next year in postseason games. But that is not indicative of the quality of academic athletes in other sports.

According to the university, nine programs posted a 3.25 GPA or better in the spring semester.

Congratulations to the individuals who are able to keep up in the classroom and in their sport; and congrats to the teams who push one another on the field and off it.