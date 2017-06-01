Prayer 6-1-17

Most read stories
- Two men face charges in Cape prostitution sting (5/28/17)
- Police: Woman arrested after meth found hidden in pants (5/26/17)3
- Illinois Trail of Tears site where Cherokee buried named to National Historic Register (5/24/17)
- Rabies confirmed in Cape County after person bitten by bat (5/26/17)
- Judge denies dismissal motion; embattled sheriff remains out of office for now (5/28/17)1
- Man with prior sex convictions charged with abuse of a child 10 years ago (5/25/17)2
- New features at Cape Splash geared for kids; revenue has exceeded costs by more than $200K (5/24/17)1
- Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in child molestation case (5/26/17)
- Notre Dame grad Kevin Ray Brost prepares to travel country in support of music career (5/26/17)
- Woman may lose foot after being hit by moped (5/24/17)