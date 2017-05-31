Congratulations to all area valedictorians

As the school year has winded down, many of us have attended graduations of family and friends. During the ceremony, we have taken note of each high school's valedictorian. Being a valedictorian is an honor, as earning this distinction is no easy task.

The class valedictorian is the student who received the highest grade-point average. Sometimes, only percentages of a point distinguish this individual from others who have also done extraordinarily well. Sometimes, it's so close, the school year comes down to the wire before that one person emerges as valedictorian. In addition to the honor of being recognized for this accomplishment, a valedictorian is often given the honor of delivering an address at graduation.

The Southeast Missourian pays tribute to these exemplars of academic success each year. We do so with a series specifically for them, shining the spotlight on them for their achievement.

The series includes photographs of the valedictorians -- some serious and some fun -- as well as information about them, such as their parents, hometown, activities, future plans, advice and more. It is a fascinating look into the lives and minds of those who have modeled academic success as they move forward into further success.

Our first two highlights are Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Kaitlyn Todd and Scott City High School valedictorian Jamie Glastetter. Their photographs and stories get us off to a good start and help us get to know them a little. With many more stories to come, we encourage everyone to check out the galleries and enjoy the series as it unfolds.

Congratulations to our valedictorians, who model for us the rewards of hard work and dedication. We wish you continued success.