Danforth deservingly recognized with Churchill award

Congratulations to John Danforth, a former Missouri attorney general, U.S. twice-elected senator and U.N. ambassador, who is the latest recipient of the Winston Churchill Leadership Medal. The award comes from the National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, from which Churchill delivered his "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.

According to the National Churchill Museum website, the Churchill award, "its highest honor," is bestowed upon "individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership."

The website highlights Danforth's work toward peace. President Bush selected him to be a special envoy for peace in Sudan in 2001. His assistance helped usher in peace there in 2005, ending the 20-year civil war.

Perhaps not as well known is Danforth's role as an ordained Episcopal priest.

The Associated Press reports that Danforth was also appointed "special counsel in the investigation of the federal raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas."

Danforth, now 80 years old, has his fingerprints in affairs of the state, the nation, across the seas, and even in religion. The former senator has demonstrated leadership throughout the years and is a fitting recipient of this prestigious award, which he will receive on June 8 during a dinner that will take place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

The honor of this bestowal is evidenced by past recipients, among whom are his brother, Dr. William H. Danforth, chancellor emeritus of Washington University; Walter Cronkite, broadcast journalist; John W. Bachmann, retired Edward Jones CEO; former British Prime Minister Sir John Major; and Ambassador Stephen F. Brauer. This is quite a list for anyone to be added to, and we are delighted that Danforth, one of the Show Me State's own, has been deservedly added there as well.