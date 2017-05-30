Prayer 5-30-17

Most read stories
- Two men face charges in Cape prostitution sting (5/28/17)
- Former coroner convicted of felony theft now faces prison in misdemeanor case (5/23/17)2
- Police: Woman arrested after meth found hidden in pants (5/26/17)4
- Woman may lose foot after being hit by moped (5/24/17)
- Illinois Trail of Tears site where Cherokee buried named to National Historic Register (5/24/17)
- Business notebook: Woman, sister-in-law buy Perryville custom-wear shop (5/22/17)
- Police apprehend Charleston man they say hit Cape woman with car (5/24/17)
- Rabies confirmed in Cape County after person bitten by bat (5/26/17)
- Man with prior sex convictions charged with abuse of a child 10 years ago (5/25/17)2
- New features at Cape Splash geared for kids; revenue has exceeded costs by more than $200K (5/24/17)1