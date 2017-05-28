Memorial Day: A salute to fallen heroes

Editor's note: The following is our annual Memorial Day editorial.

When the first ceremonies were held following the Civil War to honor those soldiers who had lost their lives in battle, communities sought to pay proper respect to fallen heroes. Over the years, those observances have been adopted nationwide as Memorial Day. Several special events are planned throughout this holiday weekend, which also traditionally marks the start of summertime activities.

Memorial Day also has been known as Decoration Day because of the wreaths and other special tokens left at the graves of soldiers and other loved ones.

In addition to honoring members of the armed forces, Memorial Day has come to be a special day to honor other heroes and family members. For many of us, our heroes are those family members who served proudly as teachers, mentors, role models and providers of inspiration.

It is appropriate and honorable to honor the many individuals who have, in one way or another, affected our lives in positive ways and have sacrificed their lives to make this world a better place to be.

We join the millions of Americans who will, once again, be visiting cemeteries across this great land to pay homage to the people who are special to us.

God bless them all.