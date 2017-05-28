GT 4x4 5-28-17

East Prairie, Missouri

Emily Ditto

If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?

Flying, just to see what it's like.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Chicken wings.

What would you sing at a karaoke night?

I don't sing.

If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?

I'm pretty content where I am.

Darla Simms

Anna, Illinois

If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?

Flying. I don't like to swim.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Pizza.

What would you sing at a karaoke night?

"Sugar" by Adam Levine.

If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?

I'd go back in time. I don't want to go to the future.

Ronetta Artis

Cape Girardeau

If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?

Fly, there's less chance of dying. There's sharks underwater!

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Chicken.

What would you sing at a karaoke night?

"I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.

If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?

I'd go forward 20 years to see if I get cancer from smoking.

Jeffery Buckley

Forest, Mississippi

If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?

Flying, it seems like more of a journey.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Burgers.

What would you sing at a karaoke night?

"I Believe I Can Fly" by R. Kelly.

If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?

I'd go back to the 1940s and visit my ancestors.