GT 4x4 5-28-17
Emily Ditto
East Prairie, Missouri
If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?
Flying, just to see what it's like.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Chicken wings.
What would you sing at a karaoke night?
I don't sing.
If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?
I'm pretty content where I am.
Darla Simms
Anna Illinois
If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?
Flying. I don't like to swim.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Pizza.
What would you sing at a karaoke night?
"Sugar" by Adam Levine.
If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?
I'd go back in time. I don't want to go to the future.
Ronetta Artis
Cape Girardeau
If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?
Fly, there's less chance of dying. There's sharks underwater!
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Chicken.
What would you sing at a karaoke night?
"I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.
If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?
I'd go forward 20 years to see if I get cancer from smoking.
Jeffery Buckley
Forest, Misissippi
If you had to choose between flying or breathing underwater, which would you and why?
Flying, it seems like more of a journey.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Burgers.
What would you sing at a karaoke night?
"I Believe I Can Fly" by R. Kelly.
If you could time travel, would you go to the past or the future?
I'd go back to the 1940s and visit my ancestors.
