Tunes at Twilight continues this evening
Every Friday night during the spring and into early summer, a little slice of Cape Girardeau culture unfolds on Lorimier Street.
Moms and pops and kids and couples unfold their law chairs and lay down the blankets as music wafts over the shade of the courthouse park overlooking the Mississippi River and downtown below.
Tunes at Twilight is one of those ongoing events that make a community special.
Today, Maggie Thorn will perform in the third Tunes event so far this spring. Mini-concerts have been scheduled every Friday night through June 16, then will pick up again Aug. 11 and run through Sept. 15.
Thorn, who sings country, is a musician from Bloomfield.
The Tunes at Twilight series is put on by Old Town Cape, and sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH, Cape Air, Primo Brands and carGO, with financial assistance coming from the Missouri Arts Council, according to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce website.
If you haven't been to a concert on a nice evening in May, you should consider trying Tunes on for size. It's a laid-back atmosphere, and a great way to unwind following the work week.