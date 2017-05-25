Brenna Hahn: Oran High School valedictorian

Laura Simon Order this photo

Parents: Jason and Stephanie Hahn

Hometown: Oran, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall and major in a pharmacy-related field.

High-school activities: Science club, track, student council president, class president, cheerleading, FBLA, BETA Club, art club, pep club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America.

Favorite high-school experience: One of my favorite high school experiences was being able to cheer on Mizzou's basketball court during the Class 2 high school state championship game, along with being named a member of the all-tournament cheer team this year at the Oran Invitational Tournament.

Role model: I would have to say my mom. Ever since I was young, she instilled in me a "never-give-up" attitude. She supports me and always pushes me that extra mile, and for that, I am so thankful.

Advice to underclassmen: My advice for the underclassmen would be to not take a single day for granted! Stay involved, study hard, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Also, start filling out scholarships as soon as you can!

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Friendship, knowledge, dedication.