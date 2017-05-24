Region's lakes, scenic rivers mostly open, with limitations

Lakes and rivers in Southern Missouri affected by recent flooding will be open for the Memorial Day holiday, even if some beaches and boat ramps are expected to remain underwater into June and July.

Campgrounds and a limited number of water access points are available, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello and Clearwater, as well as national and state parks.

"(Clearwater) Lake is open. All the parks are open," project manager Randy Devenport said Tuesday.

After record flooding, the water stopped crossing the overflow spillway May 16 and has fallen about 5 feet in the last two weeks, Devenport said.

Sites are available at all five campgrounds, although sections within each remain closed because of high water or damage, he said.

Wappapello Lake dropped almost a foot Monday. The Redman recreation area and boat ramp opened Tuesday, project manager Cindy Jackson said. Campsites are available at Redman Creek east and west and Peoples Creek upper.

Beaches at Wappapello are not expected to emerge from the water until mid- to late June, depending on how much more rain falls, Jackson said.

It could be early July for Clearwater, according to Devenport. The lake was at 563.32 feet Wednesday morning, but the first beach won't be seen until an elevation of 535 feet, he said.

Wappapello was at 382.31 feet Wednesday and has to fall to at least 377 feet before beaches begin emerging from the water, Jackson said.

Both lakes have limited boat launches from some roads or parking lots.

"We want (boaters) to be careful. With the high lake that we have, there are going to be underwater obstacles, underwater hazards, and we don't want to see them hurt," Devenport said.

Both project managers also urged people to be patient at boat-access points.

"We just ask people to bring only the vehicles they really need. It's going to be very congested and very limited," Devenport said.

State parks

Sam A. Baker and Wappapello state parks have campsites open.

Lake Wappapello State Park has sites available at Ridge Campground, and the public has been launching boats from a parking lot, but the space is limited.

Campground 2 is open at Sam A. Baker, and staff hopes to open Campground 1 by Friday.

A boat ramp is open at Baker, as well as day-use picnic shelters, bike and handicap accessible trails, Fire Tower Road, Shut-Ins Trail, Campground 2 shower house, Big Creek access behind the visitor center and all concession services.

Areas that remain closed are the Mudlick Hollow area, an access trail from the Equestrian Campground, the shower house at Campground 1 and the Visitors Center.

Riverways

These campgrounds are open at the Ozark National Scenic Riverways: Rymers, Logyard, Round Spring and Pulltite.

River Access is available on the upper Current for floating from Tan Vat to Round Spring, according to the National Park Service.

The Jacks Fork River is open for floating from Buck Hollow to the Alley Spring boat launch but closed from Alley boat launch to Two Rivers until safety hazards can be removed.

The lower Current River has been open for power boating but closed to floating because of persistent high water.

Launch Areas are available at Tan Vat, Baptist, Cedar Grove, Akers, Pulltite, Round Spring, Buck Hollow, Rymers, Alley and Big Spring.

The Alley Mill parking area and grounds around Alley Mill and Storys Creek school are open, but the mill building and restrooms remain closed. Chemical toilets are available. Bur Oak pavilion and picnic area are closed because of damage and debris. All hiking trails are closed because of hazardous conditions.

Devils Well, Rocky Falls and Klepzig Mill have opened for day use and picnicking. Cave Spring trail will be open for hiking, and the vault toilet will be open.

Mark Twain Forest

Mark Twain National Forest expects to have reopened 34 of 43 damaged sites by Memorial Day weekend.

More than 150 personnel were assigned at the height of the recovery work, according to the forest service.

The Float Camp day-use area is among the most recent sites to open.

Areas that remain closed include Watercress at Van Buren, the Float Camp campground on the Current River and Bay Nothing on the Current River.