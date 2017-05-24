Submit your nominations for 2017 Newsmakers

In the recent edition of Business Today, a regional business magazine for Southeast Missouri, a call was made for 2017 nominations for Newsmakers, presented by First Midwest Bank. Newsmakers are people who make a difference in our community. Some through business leadership and others through philanthropic. The definition of a "Newsmaker" is broad, but in short it's about individuals who contribute to their community.

No one knows quality service better than the people who are directly affected. That's you. You know firsthand the businessmen and women who serve with excellence, who add value to the community and who inspire others. You also know people who do not own businesses but leave a mark in education and charity, for example. Saying, "Thank you" to them is important -- and we should do so -- but this is an opportunity to go beyond that. Nominate these exceptional people for 2017 Newsmakers.

Last year's Newsmakers were wide-ranging: from photo editor to artist to community volunteers and many more. Sixteen men and women were recognized in the magazine and at a special reception at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau for doing exceptional work within our community.

This year provides another opportunity to give honor where honor is due. None of the people who make a difference in our community do what they do for the accolades. They do it because they love the work to which they've given themselves, and they embrace the calling to do it well. They are not asking to be acknowledged, which is why we feel compelled to do so. While they serve us, we want to pay tribute to them.

In September, Business Today will announce the 2017 Newsmakers, but we need your help now. To nominate candidates online, go to semissourian.com/forms/newsmakers.