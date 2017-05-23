*Menu
Perfect attendance for the 2016-2017 school year

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
User-submitted story by Linda Sebaugh

The following students at East Elementary School in Jackson had perfect attendance for this school year. Front row from left, Maggie St. John, Dru Eller, Trenton Unterreiner and Kathy Lukefahr. Second row from left, Clayton Thorne, Josie Davis, Kara Kinder, Emily Ireland and Breanna Brugger. Third row from left, Austin Criddle, Katy St. John, Grant Sparks, Gavin Holdman and Carson McDaniel.

