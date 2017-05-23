Births 5/23/17

Gaines

Daughter to Derek S. and Sook M. Gaines of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:24 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2017. Name, Ava Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Gaines is the former Sook Wan, daughter of Melinda Tan and Vincent Wan of Malaysia. Gaines is the son of Barbara Shaver and Stan Gaines of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Moore

Son to Lance Kody Moore and Taylor Danelle Randol of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Miles Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Randol is the daughter of Shelly McDowell of Biehle, Missouri, and Daniel Randol of Jackson. Moore is the son of Cindy Stevens of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Victor S. Macke of Burfordville. Moore works for Macke Mobile Home Services.

Wiseman

Daughter to Wade Daniel and Lora Jeanette Wiseman of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Name, Emmarie Jeanette. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wiseman is the former Lora Tindall, daughter of Steve and Marquita Tindall of Red Bud, Illinois. She is a grain merchandiser with Consolidated Grain and Barge. Wiseman is the son of Tim and Annette Wiseman of McGee, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.

Broadhurst

Daughter to Taryn LaSandra Broadhurst of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Name, Rhylin Catrice. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Broadhurst is the former Taryn Green, daughter of Sandra Jacob Green and Eddie Green of Kankakee, Illinois. She is a dental assistant at Cotner Dental.

Lekki

Daughter to Dennis James and Misty Gail Lekki of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:50 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Name, Olivia May. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lekki is the former Misty Kohler, daughter of June Kohler and Charles Kohler of Jackson. Lekki is the son of Josephine Klein of Jackson and Dennis C. Lekki of North Tonawanda, New York. He works for TG Missouri.

Rubel

Son to Joey Edwin and Pam Jo Rubel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:04 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Name, Colton Edwin. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rubel is the former Pam Hackmann. She works at Animal Emergency Center. Rubel is employed by the Tilsit Road Animal Clinic.

James

Daughter to Justin Charles James and Nekosha Rhonnette Alexander of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:05 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017. Name, Madison Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Alexander is the daughter of Rhonda Brown of Cape Girardeau. James is the son of Ruth James of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by HAVCO and the Army National Guard.

Younger

Daughter to Russell Leo and Kassi Elisabeth Younger of Burfordville, Southeast Hospital, 1:26 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017. Name, Finleigh Graye. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Younger is the former Kassi Knight, daughter of Barry Knight of Goodyear, Arizona, and Debbie Knight of Burfordville. She is employed by Heartland Gymnastics in Cape Girardeau. Younger is the son of Kathy Overby of Advance, Missouri, and Leo Younger of Zalma, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Gantz

Son to Derek Michael and Michaella Kay Gantz of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:56 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Bryson Wyatt. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gantz is the former Michaella Mallard, daughter of Todd and Rona Mallard of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Kelso School District. Gantz is the son of Mike and Lisa Gantz of Cape Girardeau. He is a grain-elevator operator with Cargill.